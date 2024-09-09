North Korea’s Kim vows to put his nuclear force ready for combat with US

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed to redouble efforts to make his nuclear force fully ready for combat with the United States and its allies. State media reported Kim made the remarks Monday in a speech marking the 76th founding anniversary for the North Korean government. He has repeatedly made such pledges, but the latest comes as experts believe North Korea will perform provocative weapons tests ahead of the U.S. presidential election in November. Kim’s speech came a day after North Korea disclosed a new platform likely designed to fire more powerful intercontinental ballistic missiles targeting the mainland U.S.

