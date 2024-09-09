Iranian missiles in Russia are a legitimate target, a Ukrainian official says

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A senior Ukrainian official says tWestern partner countries must allow Ukraine to use weapons they have supplied to strike military warehouses inside Russia because of strong suspicions Iran has provided ballistic missiles for the Kremlin’s war effort. Two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press at the weekend that the United States has told allies it believes Iran has sent short-range ballistic missiles to Russia for its war in Ukraine. Western countries supporting Ukraine have hesitated to let its military strike targets on Russian soil, fearing they could be sucked into Europe’s biggest conflict since World War II. But the head of the Ukrainian presidential office said Monday that “protection is not escalation.”

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.