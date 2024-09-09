Former Clemson receiver Overton shot and killed at a party in Greensboro, sheriff’s department says

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — The Guilford County Sheriff’s Department said former Clemson receiver Diondre Overton was found shot and killed at house party early Saturday morning. Overton was 26. A release from the department said deputies responded to complaints of loud noise when they found Overton. Immediate medical aid was given, but Overton was pronounced dead at the scene. Overton played in 51 games over four seasons for Clemson. He was part of the Tigers’ national championship teams after the 2016 and 2018 seasons. The sheriff’s department said the case is an ongoing homicide investigation.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.