Jannik Sinner gets a hug from his friend Seal after winning the US Open title

NEW YORK (AP) — Jannik Sinner climbed into the stands after winning the U.S. Open title to hug the people rooting hardest for him in a crowd that was largely behind his American opponent. Seal was happy to be among them. The singer and No. 1-ranked men’s tennis player from Italy became friends at the U.S. Open two years ago and Seal was back to watch Sinner beat Taylor Fritz 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 on Sunday to win the tournament for the first time. Seal watched the match from two rows behind Sinner’s coaches and was among the friends and family waiting nearly two hours after the match ended for him to collect his trophy.

