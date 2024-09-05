North Carolina judge rejects RFK Jr.’s request to remove his name from state ballots

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina judge has refused to take Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s name off the state’s presidential ballots. Superior Court Judge Rebecca Holt on Thursday rejected the request from Kennedy’s lawyers. State law directs the first absentee ballots for the November elections be mailed Friday to the more than 125,000 people who have requested them. Kennedy got on the ballot as the We The People party nominee but recently suspended his campaign and endorsed Donald Trump. The State Board of Elections rejected Kennedy’s withdrawal request last week, saying it came too late. Kennedy’s attorneys plan to appeal, and Holt gave them 24 hours. That means counties likely won’t send out ballots immediately Friday morning.

