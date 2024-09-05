It’s not just Harris and Trump who have a lot at stake in next week’s debate. ABC News does, too

NEW YORK (AP) — Everyone knows how much is at stake for Kamala Harris and Donald Trump during Tuesday’s presidential debate, the only one they have scheduled during their compressed campaign. It’s a big moment for ABC News, the network that’s producing the event and supplying moderators David Muir and Linsey Davis. For the journalists, it will likely be the biggest audience they ever face. Any triumph or misstep will be magnified. Although he agreed to the debate and its terms, Trump has been relentless in his criticism of ABC News in recent weeks. He said this week that “a lot of people will be watching to see how nasty they are.”

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.