Investigators will test DNA found on a wipe removed from a care home choking victim’s throat

The Pennsylvania attorney general’s office plans to test DNA from a hair found on a wipe that was pulled from the throat of a woman who lived at a care home for people with developmental difficulties. Cheryl Yewdall died at a Philadelphia care home nearly three years ago. According to court documents filed Thursday, investigators plan to test DNA from a strand of hair that was found on the wipe as part of a renewed criminal investigation into her choking death. Yewdall was found face down on the floor with the wipe stuffed far down her throat. She died five days later.

