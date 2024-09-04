North Carolina musician arrested, accused of Artificial Intelligence-assisted fraud caper

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal authorities in New York say a North Carolina musician has been charged with using artificial intelligence to create thousands of songs that he streamed billions of times to collect over $10 million in royalty payments. Michael Smith of Cornelius, North Carolina, was arrested on Wednesday on fraud and conspiracy charges that carry a potential penalty of up to 60 years in prison. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said Smith’s fraud cheated musicians and songwriters of royalty money that is set aside for them to claim. A lawyer for the 52-year-old Smith did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

