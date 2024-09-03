Illinois law banning concealed carry on public transit is unconstitutional, judge rules

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that an Illinois law banning the concealed carry of firearms on public transit is unconstitutional. U.S. District Judge Iain D. Johnston’s ruling last Friday sided with four gun owners who filed a lawsuit in 2022. They contended that their inability to carry weapons on buses and trains violated their Second Amendment right to self-defense. Johnston relied on a pivotal 2022 U.S. Supreme Court case that established that gun laws must be consistent with conditions in the late 1700s when the Bill of Rights was composed. Attorney General Kwame Raoul said through a spokesperson that he would likely appeal.

