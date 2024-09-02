Swimmer who calls himself The Shark will try again to cross Lake Michigan
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — An extreme swimmer said he again will try to cross Lake Michigan, from Michigan to Wisconsin. Jim Dreyer’s effort comes just a few weeks after trouble with a GPS device forced him to give up after 60 miles. The 61-year-old Dreyer says he’ll set off early Monday evening in Grand Haven, Michigan. He says the journey to Milwaukee would cover 82 miles in the water and last 72 hours or more without sleep. Dreyer crossed Lake Michigan 26 years ago in 1998, starting in Two Rivers, Wisconsin, and finishing in Ludington, Michigan.