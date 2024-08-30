Court stops Pennsylvania counties from throwing out mail-in votes over incorrect envelope dates

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A state court is halting enforcement of a requirement that voters include accurate, handwritten dates on envelopes used to submit mail-in ballots. The Commonwealth Court ruling issued Friday is likely to keep several thousand Pennsylvania votes from being thrown out in the November election. The decision comes as the state is being hotly contested in the presidential contest between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. Evidence in litigation surrounding the requirement has indicated older voters have been more likely to have their ballots thrown out for lack of an accurate handwritten date. Far more Democrats than Republicans vote by mail in Pennsylvania. Republicans plan an appeal to the state Supreme Court.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.