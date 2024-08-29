Kentucky governor says lawmaker facing sexual harassment accusations should consider resigning

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says a state lawmaker accused of sexual harassment by several women should give “serious thought” to resigning. The comments Thursday come as state Rep. Daniel Grossberg has become increasingly alienated in his own political party. Grossberg was temporarily suspended from the House Democratic caucus and removed from interim committee assignments after allegations arose this summer that the Louisville lawmaker had engaged in inappropriate conduct. Grossberg and his attorney have steadfastly denied he engaged in any impropriety or abuse of power. Grossberg won his spring primary by a narrow margin and is unopposed in the November election.

