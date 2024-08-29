El Salvador President Nayib Bukele says security sustainable without a state of emergency

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — El Salvador is nearly 2½ years into a state of emergency that has suspended key civil liberties. But President Nayib Bukele says the security advances achieved during that time are now sustainable without it. Bukele tells Time magazine in an interview published Thursday that “In the near future, we hope to lift the state of exception, return to normal constitutional processes, and maintain the peace we’ve achieved through regular judicial and law enforcement activities.” Each month, El Salvador’s congress, which is comfortably controlled by Bukele’s New Ideas party and its allies, approves another extension of the state of emergency.

