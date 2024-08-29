3 migrants killed and 17 injured when vehicle hits them on a highway in southern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Three migrants have been killed and 17 injured after they were hit by a vehicle on a highway in southern Mexico. Officials confirmed that two of the dead — an adult and a child — were from Nicaragua. A woman from Ecuador was also killed. There was no immediate information on the condition of those injured in the accident in the southern state of Oaxaca. The deaths happened early Thursday on a two-lane highway near the city of Juchitan, Oaxaca. Groups of migrants frequently walk along the sides of highways in southern Mexico in the pre-dawn darkness, to avoid the scorching heat.

