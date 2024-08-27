Georgia Senate Republicans push to further restrict trans women in sports

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia Senate committee is starting a new push by Republicans in the state to ban transgender women from participating in women’s sports. Senators heard testimony on Tuesday from five former college swimmers who are suing the NCAA and Georgia Tech over a transgender woman’s participation in the 2022 NCAA women’s swimming championships. Lawmakers in 2022 passed a law letting the Georgia High School Association regulate transgender women’s participation in sports. The association then banned participation by transgender women in sports events it sponsors. Lt. Gov. Burt Jones says that law doesn’t go far enough and wants lawmakers to pass additional laws in 2025.

