Egypt recovers 3 artifacts found in the Netherlands, including a mummified head

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt has recovered three ancient artifacts after they were smuggled out of the country and found in the Netherlands. Two of the items were for sale in an antiques shop, Egyptian authorities said on Tuesday. The items include a mummified head, a ceramic figurine, and the side of a wooden tomb. Dutch police and the cultural heritage inspection unit retrieved the figurines and parts of the tomb after determining that they were smuggled out of Egypt. A Dutch individual handed over the mummified head, which he had inherited from a family member, to local authorities. More than 30,000 artifacts have been recovered from around the world since 2014, say Egypt authorities.

