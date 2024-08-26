Taiwan drills with anti-amphibious landing missiles to deter China

PINGTING, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan is drilling with anti-amphibious landing missiles as part of its strategy to remain mobile and deadly in an attempt to deter an attack from a China. Troops fired tube-launched, optically tracked, wire-guided missiles known as TOW 2A missiles mounted on M1167 Humvees The missiles are among the most effective and popular anti-tank weapons in the world and a key component in what some experts say is Taiwan’s best strategy to resist a potential Chinese invasion. China claims the democratically ruled island of Taiwan as its own territory, to be brought under its control by force if necessary and ramped up its military threat in recent years based on its vast edge in numbers of warplanes, ships and missiles.

