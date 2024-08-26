She’s the sitting vice president. She’s the candidate of change. How Harris is having it both ways

WASHINGTON (AP) — She’s the sitting vice president who has been in office for 3 1/2 years. She’s the presidential candidate of just five weeks promising a “new way forward.” Kamala Harris is having it both ways as she hits the campaign trail after the Democratic National Convention. She takes credit for parts of President Joe Biden’s record while casting herself as a new leader who rails against “the politics of the past.” Harris so far appears to be successfully harmonizing two competing messages, much to the frustration of former President Donald Trump and his allies.

