Pennsylvania county broke law by refusing to tell voters if it rejected their ballot, judge says

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A judge has ruled that a Republican-controlled county in Pennsylvania violated state law when election workers refused to tell voters that their mail-in ballot had been rejected and wouldn’t be counted in last April’s primary election. The judge in Friday’s decision ordered Washington County to notify any voter whose mail-in ballot is rejected because of an error so that the voter has an opportunity to challenge the decision or vote by provisional ballot. The chairman of Washington County’s commissioners says he and other county officials hadn’t decided whether to appeal. However, Sherman says he believes the county’s practices are compliant with state law.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.