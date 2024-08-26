EEE, West Nile, malaria: Know the difference between these mosquito-borne diseases

Diseases spread by mosquitoes are in the spotlight again because of recent U.S. illnesses. People in some areas of Massachusetts have been warned to stay indoors when mosquitoes are most active after a rare case of eastern equine encephalitis was discovered. And Dr. Anthony Fauci, the former top U.S. infectious disease expert, was recently hospitalized after he came down with West Nile virus. Both are nasty diseases spread by mosquitoes — though they are relatively rare. The best way to avoid getting sick is to avoid getting bitten. That can mean using repellent and staying indoors when the mosquitoes are out.

