French authorities arrest suspect in an explosion at a synagogue that injured a police officer
Associated Press
NICE, France (AP) — French acting Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin says police have apprehended a suspect in an arson attack on a synagogue in a southwestern Mediterranean town in which a police officer was injured. Antiterrorism prosecutors said Sunday the suspect was injured during an exchange of fire with police before he was taken into custody. They are investigating the attack on charges of attempted terrorist assassination. Two cars parked at the Beth Yaacov synagogue complex in the seaside resort town of La Grande Motte were set ablaze Saturday morning. Firefighters discovered additional fires at two entrances to the synagogue. Five people who were present in the synagogue complex during the attack were unharmed. They included the rabbi.