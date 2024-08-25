At least 13 people have died after a boat carrying migrants sunk off Yemen’s coast, UN says

CAIRO (AP) — The U.N. migration agency says a boat carrying migrants sank off the coast of Yemen, leaving more than two dozen people dead or missing. Despite a nearly decade-long civil war, Yemen remains a major route for migrants from East Africa trying to reach wealthy Gulf countries for work. The International Organization for Migration said in a statement Sunday the boat was carrying 25 Ethiopian migrants and the boat captain and his assistant, both Yemeni, when it capsized Tuesday off the province of Taiz. The bodies of 11 men and two women were recovered.

