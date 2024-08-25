Alabama high school football player dies after suffering injury during game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama high school football player has died a day after he was critically injured during a game. Morgan Academy headmaster Bryan Oliver told Al.com that the quarterback Caden Tellier was hurt following a tackle in the third quarter of the school’s game Friday night against Southern Academy in Selma. Oliver said Tellier, a 16-year-old junior, suffered a brain injury and was flown to the University of Alabama at Birmingham hospital Friday night. Tellier’s family announced his death on social media. Oliver said the school is canceling all sports activities for the coming week, including this Friday’s scheduled football game at Wilcox Academy.

