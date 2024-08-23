Suspect charged with murder and animal cruelty in fatal carjacking of 80-year-old dog walker
Associated Press
SEATTLE (AP) — King County prosecutors have filed charges against a man they say forced his way into a vehicle occupied by a beloved 80-year-old Seattle dog walker, pushed her out and ran over her before going to a park and stabbing her dog to death. Forty-eight-year-old Jahmed Kamal Haynes was charged Friday with first-degree murder, second-degree assault and first-degree animal cruelty. Prosecutors asked that he be held in the jail without bail due to his extensive violent criminal history and the judge agreed. Haynes is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 5.