Mexico’s governing coalition gets 73% of seats in Congress after winning just 60% of votes

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s electoral institute has voted to give the governing Morena party and its allies about 73% of seats in the lower house of Congress, even though the coalition won only about 60% of the votes in the June 2 elections. The ruling Friday would give the governing party the two-thirds majority it needs to change Mexico’s constitution. The ruling can be challenged in the courts. Critics claim it will give Morena more power than it won at the voting booth. Mexico assigns some seats on the basis of proportional representation so that smaller parties can get some seats in Congress even if they couldn’t win congressional districts. But the law also stipulates that the proportional seats can’t be used to give any party a majority in Congress.

