Pakistan’s top court withdraws part of ruling about Ahmadis’ rights after Islamists vowed protests

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s Supreme Court has removed a controversial part of its recent verdict about the minority Ahmadis, apparently yielding to criticism from religious groups and clerics who had threatened nationwide protests. Thursday’s ruling was quickly praised by the Islamists who had earlier sought the resignation of Chief Justice Qazi Faez Esa for his alleged support for the minority Ahmadi community. The controversy began in February when the court overturned the conviction of Mubarak Sani, a member of the Ahmadi community who had been convicted on charges of insulting Islam by another court in 2021.

