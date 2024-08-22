McConnell says deterring America’s adversaries should be ‘front and center’ for the next president

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell says the challenge of deterring America’s adversaries should be “front and center” for the next president. McConnell advocated for maintaining a strong military and support for allies, especially in war-torn Ukraine. He made the comments in a speech Thursday in his home state of Kentucky. McConnell evoked Ronald Reagan’s mantra of “peace through strength” as he spoke in stark terms about foreign policy risks and how the U.S. should respond. He says that response should include a united front with allies along with a robust defense that he called the best deterrent against adversaries.

