Chicago police say they’re ready for final day of protests at DNC following night of no arrests

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say they are prepared for a final night of pro-Palestinian demonstrations outside the Democratic National Convention. On Wednesday night, more than 2,000 pro-Palestinian protesters marched peacefully past a park where pro-Israel demonstrators had gathered earlier. That demonstration came a day after violent clashes between police and protesters led to 56 arrests at a much smaller, unsanctioned protest outside the Israeli Consulate in downtown Chicago. Police Superintendent Larry Snelling said Thursday that the protest Wednesday night ended without arrests and that no one was injured.

