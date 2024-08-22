Gunmen ambush and kill 11 police officers in eastern Pakistan, officials say

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani officials say gunmen armed with rocket-propelled grenades ambushed a police convoy in eastern Punjab province, killing at least 11 officers and wounding several others. Punjab police say the attack happened in the Rahim Yar Khan district on Thursday as the officers were patrolling a deserted area in search of robbers who operate in the region. Police say the attackers were likely robbers and not militants. Pakistan has witnessed a surge in violence and militant attacks in recent years, but such a high number of police casualties in a single attack is rare.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.