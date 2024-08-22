$1M verdict for teen, already a victim when she was assaulted by an officer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal jury has decided the city of New Orleans owes $1 million to a teenage sexual assault victim who was befriended by a city police officer and further abused by him. New Orleans news outlets reported the verdict Wednesday in the case of an officer who authorities say pretended to be a friend and mentor to the girl but eventually assaulted her. Lawyers for the victim and her family said in the lawsuit that officer Rodney Vicknair was assigned to transport the victim to a hospital despite a history of misconduct complaints including predatory behavior towards women. Vicknair had pleaded guilty in federal court to deprivation of rights under color of law. Records show he died in January.

