Brazilian pop star Anitta to perform at NFL’s first game in Sao Paulo

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian pop star Anitta will perform at halftime of the first NFL game in the South American country on Sept. 6. The NFL announced Tuesday that the 31-year-old will perform when the Green Bay Packers play the Philadelphia Eagles in Sao Paulo. A fan favorite in Brazil for about a decade, Anitta released her most recent album, “Funk Generation,” in April. She is the first Brazilian artist with 35 million monthly listeners on Spotify and has the most Hot 100 charting songs of any Brazilian female artist.

