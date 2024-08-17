Maurice Williams, writer and lead singer of ‘Stay,’ dead at 86

NEW YORK (AP) — Maurice Williams, a rhythm and blues singer and composer who with his backing group the Zodiacs became one of rock’s great one-shot acts with the classic ballad “Stay,” has died at 86. Barely over 1 minute, 30 seconds, the song well outlasted the Zodiacs. It was covered by the Hollies and the Four Seasons early on, and by Jackson Browne in a live track that was a highlight of his 1977 “Running On Empty” album. “Stay” also appeared on the multimillion-selling “Dirty Dancing” soundtrack from 1987.

