Hundreds of miles away, Hurricane Ernesto still affects US beaches with rip currents, house collapse

Hurricane Ernesto was being felt this weekend along much of the U.S. Eastern Seaboard, even with the storm hundreds of miles offshore and crossing Bermuda. Dangerous rip currents forced some public beaches to close during one of the final busy weekends of the summer season. New York City officials closed ocean-facing beaches for swimming and wading in Brooklyn and Queens. The National Weather Service also warned of the potential for rip currents along Delaware and New Jersey beaches, and as far north as Massachusetts. To the south, the storm contributed to the collapse of an unoccupied beach house along North Carolina’s narrow barrier islands.

