Why the progressive ‘Squad’ is getting smaller after defeats this primary cycle

WASHINGTON (AP) — The “Squad,” a group of progressive lawmakers in the House, is set to shrink next year after two members suffered primary defeats after an unprecedented deluge of special interest spending. The losses for Reps. Cori Bush in Missouri and Jamaal Bowman in New York dealt a blow to the progressive faction that had amassed considerable clout within the Democratic Party since its initial rise in 2018. The two incumbents faced massive spending by pro-Israel groups over their criticism of the Israel-Hamas war. Still, there were other factors that contributed to their defeat, raising questions as to what extent voters rejected their progressive politics.

