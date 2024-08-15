Georgia mayor faces felony charges after investigators say he stashed alcohol in ditch for prisoners
THOMSON, Ga. (AP) — The mayor of a small Georgia town has been indicted on charges that he illegally left a bottle of gin in a ditch for a state prison work crew. Thomson Mayor Benjamin “Benji” Cary Cranford was indicted on Wednesday and arrested by Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents. He faces felony charges of furnishing prohibited items to inmates and attempt to commit a felony. Agents arrested Cranford at Thomson City Hall after a city council meeting and led him away in handcuffs. Cranford didn’t answer questions from reporters after he was released from jail on $5,000 bail. Cranford could face suspension from office until the charges are resolved.