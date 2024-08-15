Georgia mayor faces felony charges after investigators say he stashed alcohol in ditch for prisoners

THOMSON, Ga. (AP) — The mayor of a small Georgia town has been indicted on charges that he illegally left a bottle of gin in a ditch for a state prison work crew. Thomson Mayor Benjamin “Benji” Cary Cranford was indicted on Wednesday and arrested by Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents. He faces felony charges of furnishing prohibited items to inmates and attempt to commit a felony. Agents arrested Cranford at Thomson City Hall after a city council meeting and led him away in handcuffs. Cranford didn’t answer questions from reporters after he was released from jail on $5,000 bail. Cranford could face suspension from office until the charges are resolved.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.