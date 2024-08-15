16 villagers in eastern Congo killed as fighting continues despite a cease-fire

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — A government official says clashes between local rebels and pro-government militias in eastern Congo have killed 16 villagers. It’s the latest violation of a cease-fire announced to help millions displaced in the region. The villagers were killed in the Rutshuru territory in North Kivu province during fighting between the M23 rebel group allegedly backed by neighboring Rwanda and the local Wazalendo fighters who often fight alongside Congolese security forces, according to an administrative leader in Rutshuru. A second clash in Rutshuru resulted in a vehicle being set ablaze, killing nine of the passengers onboard, he added. The fighting raised fresh concerns about the sustainability of a cease-fire that took effect on Aug. 4.

