West Virginia senator removed as committee chair after indecent exposure charges

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia state legislative committee chairman was removed from his position by chamber leadership after being charged with indecent exposure and disorderly conduct. Republican Sen. Mike Maroney, formerly head of the Senate Health and Human Resources Committee, was arrested on the two misdemeanors after an Aug. 4 incident at a Glen Dale establishment. Marshall County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Canestraro said employees on surveillance video allegedly saw Maroney “committing an act of sexual gratification” in the establishment’s video lottery room. Senate President Craig Blair said he was stripping Maroney of his title as health chair “to give him appropriate time to dedicate to his personal issues.”

