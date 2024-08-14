There’s more to Tinashe’s new album, ‘Quantum Baby,’ than being ‘Nasty’

NEW YORK (AP) — Tinashe is releasing her seventh studio album, “Quantum Baby,” on Friday. The album is fueled by her hit song “Nasty” which reached No. 61 on the Billboard Hot 100 and received various forms of shoutouts from icons like Beyoncé and Janet Jackson, as well Christina Aguilera, Anitta and more. Its standout lyric of “match my freak” has morphed into a popular catch phrase. The eight-track “Quantum Baby” clocks in just over a swift 22 minutes and features the Pop&B star writing on every song. Known for her genre-bending, often fusing R&B, pop, dance and electronic elements with precise performance choreography to match, the “2 On” artist will kick off her 23-date Match My Freak world tour in October.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.