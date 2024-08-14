Cleared Olympic sprinter Erriyon Knighton’s doping contamination case headed to appeal

The doping case involving U.S. sprinter Erriyon Knighton’s claims of eating contaminated meat is being appealed and will be sent to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The organization that polices anti-doping on a global level for track and field announced it was appealing the “no-fault” finding issued by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency before the Olympic trials. Knighton tested positive for a banned drug Trenbolone, a “livestock enhancer” that has been linked to a number of contamination cases over the years. Knighton said he ate oxtail from a bakery in central Florida that was contaminated. After Knighton was cleared by USADA, he qualified for the 200 meters at Olympic trials, then finished fourth in Paris.

