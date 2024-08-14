A city in Oklahoma agrees to pay more than $7 million to an exonerated former death row inmate

EDMOND, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma city has agreed to pay more than $7 million to a former death row inmate who was exonerated after nearly 50 years in prison. Seventy-one-year-old Glynn Ray Simmons is the longest-serving inmate to be declared innocent of a crime. The Edmond City Council on Monday voted without comment to settle the lawsuit filed by Simmons against the city and a former police detective. Simmons maintained his innocence in the 1974 fatal shooting of a liquor store clerk in the Oklahoma City suburb, saying he was in Louisiana at the time.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.