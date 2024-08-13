Study finds rains that led to deadly Indian landslides were made worse by climate change

BENGALURU, India (AP) — The heavy rains that resulted in landslides killing hundreds in southern India last month were made worse by human-caused climate change. That’s according to a rapid analysis released by climate scientists Tuesday. The study by World Weather Attribution found that the rainfall event that triggered the landslide was made 10% worse because of global warming. The scientists said they expect further emissions of planet-heating gases will result in increasingly frequent intense downpours that can lead to landslides. Nearly 200 people were killed and rescuers are still searching for more than 130 missing people in Kerala state, one of India’s most popular tourist destinations.

