Robert F. Kennedy Jr. can remain on the North Carolina presidential ballot, judge says

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A judge has ruled that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. can remain on North Carolina’s presidential ballots. Superior Court Judge Keith Gregory rejected the preliminary injunction request by the North Carolina Democratic Party. The request denied on Monday had challenged the State Board of Elections’ recent decision to certify “We the People” as an official party. We the People has been used by Kennedy supporters to get him on the ballot in a handful of states. And late Monday a federal judge halted the state board’s separate decision to keep off the ballot a group that wants to put progressive activist and professor Cornel West on the presidential ballot.

