Prosecutors won’t charge officers who killed armed student outside Wisconsin school

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors say they won’t charge the police officers who killed an armed student as he was trying to get inside a Wisconsin middle school. Investigators say police intercepted 14-year-old Damian Haglund as he was trying to get into Mount Horeb Middle School with an air rifle on May 1. They say officers opened fire on Haglund after he pointed the air rifle at them. The Dane County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement Monday that officers were afraid Haglund would get inside the school and harm other students. He also ignored multiple commands to drop the air rifle and pointed the weapon at an officer at twice.

