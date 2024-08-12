Pfizer CEO on moving beyond COVID vaccines to become a leader in cancer and obesity treatments

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pfizer’s CEO Albert Bourla is trying to reposition the global pharmaceutical giant for a post-pandemic world. Two years ago, Pfizer recorded an unprecedented $100 billion in annual sales from its COVID-19 vaccine and antiviral Paxlovid. Lofty expectations for continuing sales of vaccines and antivirals have fallen flat, forcing the company to lay off staff and cut costs. Bourla spoke with The Associated Press about the company’s new focus on specialty cancer drugs and obesity treatments.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.