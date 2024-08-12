Crews begin demolishing Texas church where gunman killed more than two dozen in 2017

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) — Crews have started to tear down a Texas church where a gunman killed more than two dozen worshippers in 2017. The crews used heavy machinery Monday to raze the small building in Sutherland Springs even after some families sought to preserve the scene of the deadliest church shooting in U.S. history. A judge last month cleared the way for the sanctuary of the First Baptist Church to be torn down. Members of First Baptist voted in 2021 to tear down the building over the protests of some in the small community. Authorities say 26 people, including a pregnant woman and her unborn baby, died in the Nov. 5, 2017, shooting.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.