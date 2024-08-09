Record-breaking wildfires scorch more than 1.4 million acres in Oregon, authorities say

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Wildfires in Oregon have burned more acres of land this year than any since reliable records began in the 1990s. According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, more than 1.4 million acres, or 2,200 square miles, had burned in the state as of Thursday. Center spokesperson Carol Connolly says that breaks the previous record set in 2020, with the region’s peak fire season in mid-August still on the horizon. Connolly says 32 homes in Oregon have been lost to fire this year. The state’s largest blaze is the Durkee Fire in eastern Oregon. It has burned nearly 460 square miles but was at least 95% contained as of Friday.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.