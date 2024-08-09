Georgia lawmaker charged with driving under influence after hitting bicycle in bike lane of street

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia state Rep. Devan Seabaugh is accused of driving under the influence. Authorities say he ran into a bicyclist who was riding in the bike lane of an Atlanta street Thursday night. Court records show he faces seven charges, including driving under the influence of alcohol, and driving under the influence of drugs. The collision happened in Atlanta’s Grant Park neighborhood. Seabaugh was taken into custody by a Georgia State Patrol task force that targets drunken drivers. On social media, the Cobb County Republican says that he’s thankful no one was seriously hurt, and said he will let the legal process “continue to play out.”

