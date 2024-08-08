Water woes linger in New Orleans after wayward balloon causes power glitch, pressure drop

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Much of New Orleans remains under a boil water advisory two days after a Mylar balloon struck power lines near the water plant, leading to a drop in water pressure. Utility companies nationwide have been warning for years about the hazards of Mylar balloons. The metallic, film-coated balloons have been blamed for a growing number of outages over the years. They are also considered a litter problem and a threat to wildlife when they eventually come down. A small section of New Orleans got the all-clear to use tap water again without boiling it Thursday. But the boil water advisory was extended for most of the city.

