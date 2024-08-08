Flood damage outpaces some repairs in hard-hit Vermont town

LYNDON, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont town of Lyndon was hit by severe flash floods twice last month. As residents brace for the remnants of Tropical Storm Debby to arrive Friday, some worry that the pace of small-town recovery can’t keep up with the increasingly severe weather fueled by climate change. The flooding that hit northeastern Vermont on July 30 knocked out five bridges, washed away roads, destroyed at least five homes and damaged 20 to 30 more in Lyndon. That came three weeks after flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Beryl. One temporary bridge has been installed but many roads remain closed.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.