Biden is set to welcome the 2023 World Series champion Texas Rangers to the White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Texas Rangers are heading to the White House to meet President Joe Biden and celebrate their 2023 World Series victory. It’s a long-standing tradition for championship teams to come to the White House. While Thursday’s visit is the first for the Rangers, it’s the fourth for their manager, Bruce Bochy. He celebrated at the White House after winning titles with the San Francisco Giants in 2011, 2013 and 2015 — all while Barack Obama was president. The Rangers clinched the World Series by defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks last November.

